Ain't it Cute? Meet a Rare Northern Hairy-Nosed Wombat Baby

The wombat is a rare and cuddly-looking marsupial that resembles a small bear with a charming nose.

Wombats live exclusively in Australia and partly on the island of Tasmania; outwardly they resemble small bears, but they eat mainly young grass shoots.

Wombats reach a length of 70 to 120 cm and a weight of 20 to 40 kg. They have a compact build with short, strong limbs. They have five digits on each paw; four of which are crowned with large claws, adapted for digging. Their tails are short, their big heads seem slightly flat, and they have small eyes.