Ain't it Cute? Meet a Rare Northern Hairy-Nosed Wombat Baby

Wombats live exclusively in Australia and partly on the island of Tasmania; outwardly they resemble small bears, but they eat mainly young grass shoots.
Wombats reach a length of 70 to 120 cm and a weight of 20 to 40 kg. They have a compact build with short, strong limbs. They have five digits on each paw; four of which are crowned with large claws, adapted for digging. Their tails are short, their big heads seem slightly flat, and they have small eyes.
Watch one of the world's rarest baby animals go a bit silly, a hairy-nose wombat. pic.twitter.com/SQmJSCWyM4— brian williams (@williamsbdog) September 5, 2018
