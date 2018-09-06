Furry Frequent Shopper: Koala Visits Pharmacy, Returns Three Times

Shoppers in a pharmacy in the Australian city of Portland were very much surprised when they saw a koala entering the premises.

The following video shows an employee shooing the animal out of the shop, with intrigued visitors observing the incident.

An internet user nicknamed ViralHog, who posted the video on YouTube, said in a brief comment that the koala had returned to the pharmacy three times on that day before finally leaving the building.

"I'm not sure if it was a male or a female koala, but I know that I myself, customers and staff certainly had an interesting time with this cute little furball," the user added.