These tourists probably weren't surprised to see a huge lion peacefully lying on the grass as they were on a safari tour in Russia's Crimean Peninsula, but the predator's subsequent move certainly came like a bolt from the blue.

The video shows a lion unexpectedly leaping into the open-sided vehicle with tourists at the Taigan Safari Park in Crimea, prompting the driver to get out.

The not-so-cowardly cat starts to climb over the tourists and even licks a woman's face while others immediately start to make selfies with the predator, which continues to cuddle with the tourists before leaving the vehicle.