Watch a Daring Doggy Plunge From a Cliff Into St. Peter's Pool in Malta

Long before high-diving became an Olympic sport, the fearless few would jump from cliffs into natural pools of water. One dog in Malta has managed to master this human trick.

In this video you can see fantastic footage of dog brave enough to dive from a cliff.

"I was traveling in Malta with my family and we stopped at St. Peter's Pool for some cliff jumping. Before we left this dog with his adorable owner appeared. Everybody gathered around when the duo approached the cliff and with shaking hands, I recorded this performance. It looked so choreographed and so easy for them, everybody was ecstatic to watch. The duo received a big applause from everyone there and repeated a jump," the witness commented.