A huge humpback whale makes a series of spectacular leaps out of the ocean waters in Australia in front of a boat loaded with a group of tourists, leaving them in absolute awe.

Australia regularly attracts millions of tourists, many of whom come to observe humpback whales swimming in clear ocean waters while they are making their annual migration along the country's coast.

Normally, whales migrate from May until November; however in Tasmania these majestic ocean creatures can take shelter in Australia’s Adventure Bay until December.