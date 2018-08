The Italian volcano Etna, which is the largest in Europe, spat out fountains of lava and ash, putting on a captivating show of fire, color and light.

The stunning eruption of Etna that occurred on August 23 comes after two years of sleep of one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

No evacuations had taken place, and the explosive activity is considered weak.

Mount Etna is located on the east coast of Sicily and is recognized as the highest volcano in Italy.