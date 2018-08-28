Ardent Flamenco and Equestrian Performance: Spain Steals the Show in Moscow

The performance took place as part of the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, which started on 26 August in Moscow. It will continue to serve as a platform for expression for talented performers until September 3.

Dancers and horse riders from the Spanish city of Cordoba captivated the audience at the Spasskaya Tower Festival in Moscow with their unforgettable performances.



The festival, which is held on the Red Square, is considered one of the most spectacular events in Moscow.

Military bands, dancers, riders and martial arts professionals from Russia and other countries, including Turkey, China, Israel and others, will continue to amuse residents and guests in Moscow with their talents and skills.