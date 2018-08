Dogs love splashing around in rivers, lakes, seas and pools for the same reasons that humans do: because it's fun and helps them cool down. Swimming is a great exercise for our four-legged friends.

There are breeds of dogs that like to swim more than others. These are Spaniels, Labradors and, of course, Newfoundland divers.

They climb into any body of water, and sometimes it's hard to get them to get back out!

In this video, a dog joyfully rushes into the lake as soon as the car's rear door is open.