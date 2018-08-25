Flaming Like a Dragon: Tyrannosaurus Destroyed by Fire in Russia

According to the amusement park's director, the fire was ignited by sparks from nearby welding works. The model of the most famous dinosaur species was the biggest of the 15 dinosaur statues in the park.
A giant Tyrannosaurus model, located in an amusement park in the small Russian town of Sibai, suddenly caught fire and burned down in a split second. Nobody was injured in the incident, but this video of the ancient predator burning can definitely make you cry.
According to the amusement park's director, the fire was ignited by sparks from nearby welding works. The model of the most famous dinosaur species was the biggest of the 15 dinosaur statues in the park.
No cheese needed to catch this rat!
Should’ve worn a helmet ...
Everybody wants to be a hero! And, of course, it is a good choice to aim to become a comic book hero, but which one is the best? This man from Saint Petersburg has an answer and the courage to follow his dream!
What could be more solemn and cool than a man and a lethal fighting-machine united by supreme skill and flawless execution of the equipment? Air shows are the perfect example of this unity, destined to conquer the sky - and the hearts of spectators.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)