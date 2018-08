Rats are smart and friendly animals that can make excellent pets, especially great for people who like to get cuddly with their pets.

A video of two rats "Count Furcula" and "Doctor Poo" lying on their backs and enjoying miniature versions of the magazines Cosmopolitan and Vogue has been captured in New Zealand and gone viral.

Anisah Grace Hanna, the rats' owner taught her pets to sleep on their backs because she enjoys dressing them up.