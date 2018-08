Cobras don't usually have fond feelings for humans, but desperate times called for desperate measures.

The highly-poisonous snake was so exhausted from thirst due to a drought that it crawled into the Indian village in search of water.

This video captures the moment when kind-hearted villagers gave the cobra some water.

In the footage you can see how the cobra greedily laps up the water. However, the situation could change in the blink of an eye as snakes can become aggressive.