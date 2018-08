AJHackett Company in New Zealand near Queenstown has opened one of the most extreme rides in the world - a giant catapult for bungee jumping.

During the fall, thrill-seekers will have the chance to accelerate to a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in one and a half seconds.

Today this "Catapult of Nevis" is considered the largest and most extreme catapult in the world. The attraction provides a unique combination of height, flight and speed.

The construction of the Catapult was partly funded by a $500,000 government grant.