In the Chelyabinsk region, a dog has been supervising road construction for eight years. The dog constantly lifts the spirits of the workers and closely monitors the construction of the road.

A Toy-Terrier who goes by the nickname Shponki isn't wasting away the dog days of summer; he's been tasked with monitoring the work of a road crew in the Russian region of Chelyabinsk, best known for the meteor that exploded in its skies in February, 2013.

"We do not give her shovels yet, but she gives well, instructions to the team," the worker Valery Grudochko said.

Together with her owner, she's managed to "repair" tens of kilometers of the roadway. In order for drivers to notice Shponki, she has her own uniform.