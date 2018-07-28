S-400 Missile Systems Tested in Kamchatka

The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. It integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center.
The weapon is designed to track and destroy various types of aerial targets, from reconnaissance aircraft to ballistic missiles.
