Rather than going and chasing squirrels, Kevin, a Shiba Inu hailing from the Big Easy, finds a more technological prey: the Samsung TV logo.

"[He] loves chasing anything that has a light source to it ever since I got him a laser pointer a few months ago," Kevin's dad told Viral Hog. "Now, every time my TV screen goes idle, he chases the Samsung logo around!"

Talk about an upgrade to the classic Tom and Jerry chases, folks.