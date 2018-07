Wild animals are dangerous enough when we are just talking about dogs or big cats. But what about beasts that are even bigger? Only a miracle can help one escape this raging pachyderm.

A wild elephant was filmed charging on a huge tea plantation in India. The elephant's handler who was working there tried to keep the uninvited guest away from his tamed animal, but it wasn't very easy.

His friend had to risk life and limb, distracting the creature's attention in order to help rescue the tame elephant. Luckily, the aggressive intruder stumbled and fell, allowing the man to run away.