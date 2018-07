A man, who was pretending to buy a pack of snacks and a small package of milk, threatened a saleswoman with a knife.

In China, a cashier managed to drive out an armed robber with a towel.

In a video taken by a surveillance camera, one can see the brave woman telling the robber that he would receive nothing and demanding that he return the snacks he had taken. The woman then began to wave a towel at him, and the thief ran away.

The cashier rushed after him and caught him with the help of a passerby, after which the robber was detained by the police.