Do You Even Run? Golden Retriever Hits the Treadmill

If a pet runs too little, then it can become overweight, suffer from reduced body tone, metabolic disorders, muscle atrophy and develop problems with the cardiovascular system and the musculoskeletal system. In addition, a dog that misses activity starts to spill its out its excess energy at home — over-indulging, demolishing things, spoiling stuff and gnawing on furniture or other items. To avoid negative consequences like this, dogs need treadmills. In this video you can see how they can help.