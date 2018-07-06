Kung-Fu Animals: Raccoon and Bobcat Fight at Insane Speed

While nature is harsh, it can also be beautiful and animals are often extremely tough. An Internet user in Florida has filmed a mother raccoon that was more than determined to protect her children from the keen interest of a bobcat.

The raccoon decisively opted that offense is the best form of defense and forced the predator to flee the scene. Running at terrific speed, the bobcat made a whistling sound as its body cut through the air, but in the end, the feline had to retreat.