Beware of... Llama? Animal Protects Farm Friends Like a Guard Dog

Every herd needs a good shepherd – and who could understand cattle better than another animal? Dogs, however, are far too mainstream for this particular farmer in Missouri - so he decided to give this task to a very special South American guest.

Tony the Llama has become highly proficient at guarding the fold, striving really hard to keep coyotes and intruders at bay. No wonder it is so well in tune with the other animals: if you want to understand a hooved animal, you need to think like a hooved animal. Or just be one.