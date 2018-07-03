Snake Paradise: 20,000 Unique Snakes Found on Island in China

The so-called "snake island" is located in the Bohai Sea not far from the city of Dalian and is a home to a unique species of snakes - the pit viper.

A pit viper is an endemic species which means that it cannot be seen anywhere else on the Earth. Pit vipers are venomous snakes, whose poison possesses healing properties.

In 2004, this species was included in the list of China's endangered animals. According the UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), in the natural reserve on the island there are also 307 species of birds, for whom the island is an important stop along their migration route.