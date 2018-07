Kitten are usually cute and loving, thus petting them can be a way of relieving stress for many people. However, it can be also calming and relaxing for kittens themselves, sometimes even too relaxing.

The video, which emerged online on July 2, features a little black and white kitten enjoying being pet by its owner. Eventually, the animal gets so relaxed that it looses control of the situation and accidentally rolls off the sofa.

According to the author of the video, "the cat was fine" after the cute incident.