Pedal to The Metal: Smooth Parrot Rides RC Toy Truck

It’s not only people who dream of Formula 1 or NASCAR races, some birds do too! Of course, they can fly – and some of them pretty fast - but we should obviously not discriminate against our feathered friends. Let them show what they're made of!

This parrot definitely loves high-speed vehicles and knows how to drive them. Its name is Scooter, so no wonder it prefers to drive rather than to fly. Way to go, birdie! You just need a better car and better race track to be as fast as possible! Roll, Scooter, roll!