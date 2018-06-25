You're Not You When You're Hungry: Ducks Eat Watermelon

Most of us are used to the idea of feeding ducks little pieces of bread; however, the following video proves that ducks would rather eat a watermelon instead.

The video of two ducks, Teke and Chiha, greedily chomping on a sliced watermelon has gone viral, gaining over 1.8 million views. The footage shows how two hungry female ducks dug into a watermelon they were given by their owner.

One netizen commented under the video that keeping ducks as pets is difficult as the animals need a lot of fresh vegetables, but warned not to throw them away because tame ducks cannot survive in the wild.