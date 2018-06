Ducklings form a bond called imprinting - after hatching, they recognize their primary care-giver as their mother. When these three little ducks' 'Mom', a Chinese man, needed to go on a shopping trip, they followed him one by one.

The video below shows a proud owner who took his pet ducklings for a walk to one of the shopping malls in the Chinese province of Chongqing.

The man apparently decided to go on a shopping trip and couldn't leave his well-behaved baby birds at home. When the owner ordered the three ducklings to "fall in line," they all obeyed.