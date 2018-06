It's a good old tradition when a man holds an umbrella for his lady, however, modern technologies seem to take it a step further.

Free Parasol is an umbrella drone which can be used hands-free. Special software installed in the drone is able to detect the top of a person's head and remain afloat above it.

Due to restrictions pertaining to the areas where drones are allowed to fly, hands-free umbrellas can only be used on private property, in places such as golf courses.