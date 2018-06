In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, a ride which spun people 360 degrees over and over suddenly stopped when the people riding it were left hanging upside down.

People had to sit in the giant wheel upside down for 5 minutes before emergency services were able to arrive and help them. To those trapped in the ride, however, 5 minutes must have seemed like a really long time. Fortunately, the victims made it out unscathed, with only a few bruises and an amusement park fright — none of which, thankfully, are permanent.