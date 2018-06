In this unbelievable video, you can see spectacular rainfall in the southern Austrian state of Carinthia.

This phenomenon was shot by amateur filmmaker Peter Maier. He posted this video on Facebook. "One can't plan on capturing such images. It was a lucky shot," he said.

This video quickly got 1.4 million views and more than 25,000 shares.

Lake Millstatt is situated at 588 meters above the Adriatic, with a depth of 142 m.