Rare Hermaphrodite Beetle Born in Japan

The insect is half female, half male.
Experts say that this is a genetic defect. The beetle will live in the Museum of Natural History of Kurashiki.
The rhinoceros beetle was found in Okayama Prefecture in June. The left side of its body is male and the right side is female. The females of this species do not have horns and their legs are shorter. This following video was broadcast by the NHK channel.
