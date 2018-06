Workers at a poultry farm in Georgia made a little mistake when they considered the vast number of perfectly good eggs to be spoiled. Well, maybe a few hundred little mistakes.

Mild weather has turned a scrapyard into a natural hatchery. The eggs were left in the garbage for a few days, basking in the warm sunlight — until eventually hundreds of chickens simultaneously peaked out of their eggs and headed to the nearby city of Marneuli. According to the mayor of the city, the tender-hearted locals have already saved all the chickens and brought them home.