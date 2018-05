This pastry is definitely a sweet symbol of one of the most famous cities of Italy, Naples, capital of the region of Campania. The sfogliatella riccia (curly) is made from a soft, flaky dough, similar to a puff pastry and filled with a mixture of ricotta cheese, sugar, cinnamon, eggs and some candied citrus or other fruit. The record-sized flaky bun, which became the biggest in the world, weights 75 kg (165 pounds).