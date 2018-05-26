Roo Wants to Play Too: Kangaroo Interrupts Rugby Game

The cameraman, who was filming the rugby match, captured how the kangaroo popped out on the field.

The video was shot in Parks, New South Wales, in Australia. At that time the country rugby championship was underway on the field.

The clip shows how the kangaroo crosses the field and jumps between the players, after a few seconds the animal retired and the game continued.

"I work part-time as a cameraman. I mainly work on local sports events, and in the past I worked as a news operator. Filming the women's rugby match last Sunday, I witnessed an unexpected appearance of kangaroos on the field," the videographer commented the incident.