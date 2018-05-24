Willpower at Work: Man From Russia's Dagestan Walks 10-km Route on His Hands

A 53-year-old man named Suleyman Magomedov spent 12 hours on such a difficult and daring test. The athlete carefully prepared for the feat and despite fasting for the holy month of Ramadan managed to complete his mission, now he can stake a claim to get into the Russian Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records.

Suleyman Magomedov has been preparing for such a record for several years. The Dagestan native has long been addicted to yoga and played sports his whole life.

The man earlier showed off some amazing tricks. For example, he can do one finger push-ups, swallow a sword, and also feels quite comfortable resting on nails.