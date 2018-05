Visitors to Kruger National Park in South Africa have filmed a group of hippopotamuses, who rescued a wildebeest from crocodiles.

In the published footage you can see how the reptile attacks one of the antelopes near a watering hole. Grabbing the wildebeest by the head, the predator drags the victim into the water. A few moments later, another reptile joins in the crocodile's onslaught, grabbing the poor animal's hind leg.

Several hippopotamuses then can be seen coming to the aid of the wildebeest.

At first, the authors of the video thought that the hippos wanted to join the attack.