14:29 GMT +320 May 2018
    Sunken Flagman Purga of Ladoga Warship Flotilla

    Sunken Flagship of Ladoga Warship Flotilla Found in St. Petersburg

    Youtube / Sputnik Беларусь
    Submariners began on May 19 to lift parts of the ship that was for many years considered forever lost to the bottom of Lake Ladoga.

    Belarusian diver Igor Matyuk discovered the remains of the flagship of the Ladoga flotilla, the so-called "Purga" guard ship. Divers had been unable to find the "Purga" for a long time. While the location of the nearly 100-meter ship was already presumed, the bottom of the lake was unable to be investigated using devices, but required the divers to examine the location themselves. The flagship took fought its last battle in 1942 near the Osinovetsky lighthouse, but was finally sunk as the result of a German airstrike.

    Tags:
    divers, corvette, ship, Russia, Saint Petersburg
