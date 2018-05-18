Devastating Tornado Rages Through Western Germany

A severe tornado on Wednesday struck several towns in the Western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, leaving at least two people injured.

A rare tornado was ripping roofs from houses and overturning cars in the area west of Germany's Dusseldorf. As a result about 50 homes have been destroyed.

Police had to cordon off roads to the town of Boisheim due to the falling trees.

According to the police, a 23-year-old man was seriously wounded after he was hit by a tree branch as he was getting out of his car. Another casualty turned out to be a firefighter who suffered minor injuries due to an electric shock.