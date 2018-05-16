Icy Plunge: Extreme Swimming in Antarctica

One brave woman has taken a swim in the icy waters of Antarctica.

The water temperature in Antarctica is —1 degrees Celsius. Swimming in such conditions is a serious test for a person.

Antarctica is the most severe climatic region on the Earth with low air temperatures, strong winds, snow storms and fog. The mainland and the nearby islands have a cover glaciation.

The lowest recorded temperature in the region is —91.2 ° C.

Antarctica is visited annually by more than 30,000 tourists. Most of them go to the Antarctic Peninsula, where there is a tourist base and an airfield.