The incident that occurred, according to the author of the video, near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk Territory, Russia.

The video shows a train traveling into an area filled with smoke, the result of a forest fire. A few seconds later, the railway men found that the flames had reached all the way to the tracks. A member of the locomotive brigade recommended speeding the train up so that they could safely pass through the dangerous site.

"These are the conditions we work and live with," the author of the video said.