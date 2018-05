British singer SuRie had a rough time during her song at the latest Eurovision contest in Lisbon, when a strange man with a backpack appeared on stage and took her microphone out of her hands for at least ten seconds.

The man tried to yell something, but his accent and the swift security personnel made it impossible to understand his message. People on social networks believe he demanded "freedom," but it may happen that he won't enjoy it in the nearest future.

SuRie, for her part, had the nerve to continue her interrupted performance.