A video of a ship on its way to the port of Oulu has been captured by a local resident on Hailuoto Island.

Finnish sailors have revealed how to get on board a moving ship.

In the video, a man is seen pushing a ladder while the vessel approaches. A navigation pilot stands on the ladder and grabs a rope hanging on the passing ship, allowing him to climb aboard. The pilot wasn't even wearing even a life vest. After just four days, the video had received more than 220,000 views.