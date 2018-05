Watch a video of a rare optical phenomenon that can be seen near the sea, as well as in desert and polar regions, and usually reminds people of ghostly castles and buildings.

Ghostly mirages that looked like a block of apartments appeared near a beach in Qingdao, east China. The mirages were visible for two hours and only a few people managed to capture them on camera.

Such mirages usually appear when rays of light bend as they pass through layers of air and form a displaced image of real objects.