Russian Cosmonauts Stress Importance of Peace on Earth on Victory Day

May 9 marks the anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) against Nazi Germany during World War II. While Russians witness magnificent parades throughout the country, Russian cosmonauts congratulate people from the International Space Station (ISS).

"Dear friends and veterans, we heartily congratulate you with Victory Day. On May 9, 1945, our country defeated fascism, and ever since, we have been engaged in joy and sorrow this day," onboard engineer Oleg Artemyev said, adding that despite the joy of victory, people will mourn those who perished and feel sorrow for all the pain the country went through.

His colleague, the head of the 55th expedition crew at the ISS, Anton Shkaplerov, has called on people to think about a bright war-free future, a future free of pain, humiliation and fear.