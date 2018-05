Contrary to popular belief, pandas are very agile and nimble animals which are just used to remaining calm and peaceful during certain periods.

The video shows a giant panda dancing at southern China's Chongqing Zoo. The panda is shaking its body as if it hears rhythmical music and enjoys it very much. The zoo is situated about 8 kilometers from the center of the city on Xijiao Road in the Jiulongpo District of Chongqing.