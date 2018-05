In this video, a lion starts to sniff around a car and then tries opening one of its doors with its lower jaw and almost accomplishes the task.

Bronwyn Hattingh, a 36-year-old visitor at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, has captured on video a lion trying to open the door of a car full of tourists. At about 5 a.m. they came across six lions lying on the side of the road, yawning and starting their day. The animal on the video several times grabs the handle of the door. As a result, the driver decides to drive away, after which the lion loses interest in the car.