Underwater Museum Built in Russian Lake

Enthusiasts from the Russian region of Tver equipped the bottom of a local lake with everything needed for daily life and work, ranging from a computer desk to alcohol and a bathtub. Divers and adventurers who want to go underwater can now enjoy taking photos with a slightly different perspective.

The organizers of the newly introduced museum also dropped to the lake bed a car and a motorcycle. They will continue to furnish the lake with new objects as they develop the underwater hideaway. Who knows, maybe one day James Cameron, who has already traveled to the bottom of Lake Baikal, will want a peek.