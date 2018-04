The authors of the video are competing to determine who can film the best footage in slow motion doing really crazy things. The video even comes with a disclaimer that these guys are trained professionals.

The first clip features a leap from a roof on a frozen trampoline, which turns dangerous, as the man who jumps nearly hurts his head. For another clip a man is placed inside a balloon which explodes when he jumps into a river's icy water. To find out what the last slow motion clip is about watch the video below!