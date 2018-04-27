Putting Your Best Claw Forward: Bear Helps Adjust Trail Camera in National Park

A Himalayan black bear in Leopard Land national park in Russia's Primorye Region (Far East) wants to pose in style, so he moves the device a little bit - just enough for the camera to capture him sauntering slowly along a large log.

It would appear that nowadays even bears have learned how to shoot a good video. This claw-footed creature is obviously ready to start his movie career, but first he needs to get a movie set ready.