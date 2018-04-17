Backyard Brawl: Australian Koalas Fight Screaming

Koala males quite often attack each other, especially during the mating season, while the female are ready to choose a partner, depending on its size and loudness of screaming.

Jarryd Simister has captured on video a very loud koala fight in his backyard in Adelaide, Australia. The koalas can be seen attacking each other, trying to pin down the other, showing their claws. In the end one of the males manages to pin his enemy to the ground, but the approaching man forces the animals to calm down and scatter to different corners.

"In Australia, not only do the animals want to kill you, they want to kill each other," Jarryd Simister noted.