Dead Shark Operation: Fisherman Delivers 98 Baby Sharks

A shark that was attacked by another predator was caught in the nets of an Australian fisherman, who later discovered the shark's stomach was still moving.

Mathew Orlov, 46 captured on video his unusual operation to save the shark's babies. He said, when he noted the movement in the shark's body, that he suggested a Caesarean delivery was needed. He made an incision into the mother shark and delivered an unbelievable number of babies, a whopping 98 of them. Matthew did not expect there would be so many little sharks. After the successful "operation," the man released them back into the water, and the mother's meat was eaten by his family.