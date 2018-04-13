Mother Cat Adopts Baby Raccoons

On the morning of April 12, in Vladivostok's zoo, a female raccoon gave birth to three babies and then threw them out of the nest.
"Of course, we realized that we need to save the babies. Fortunately, our veterinarian Viktor's cat had recently had kittens. She took the baby raccoons, fed them, and licked them like her own kittens," the zoo wrote via Instagram.
Later, the employees understood the reason for the behavior of the raccoon mother — at night, she gave birth to two more babies. According to the zoo staff, baby raccoons were then returned to the raccoon mother, who calmly accepted them.
🎈Утром, 12 апреля, самка енота полоскуна по кличке Девочка родила 3 малышей и выкинула их из гнезда.🙀 Мы, конечно, поняли — малышей надо спасать. К счастью, у нашего ветврача Виктора,👨⚕ недавно окотилась кошка. Малышей она приняла, покормила, вылизала, как родных. 🔅А сегодня утром, мы поняли причину поведения мамочки енота. Ночью, она родила еще двух малышей😌 (мы предполагали, что это могла быть одна из причин её поведения и оказались правы). 🤗Поэтому, сегодня вернем малышей их родной маме.
