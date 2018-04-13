Mother Cat Adopts Baby Raccoons

A cat in one of the zoos in the Russian city of Vladivostok temporarily took care of three newborn baby raccoons; the zoo posted a video of the happy foster mother in its Instagram account.

On the morning of April 12, in Vladivostok's zoo, a female raccoon gave birth to three babies and then threw them out of the nest.

"Of course, we realized that we need to save the babies. Fortunately, our veterinarian Viktor's cat had recently had kittens. She took the baby raccoons, fed them, and licked them like her own kittens," the zoo wrote via Instagram.

Later, the employees understood the reason for the behavior of the raccoon mother — at night, she gave birth to two more babies. According to the zoo staff, baby raccoons were then returned to the raccoon mother, who calmly accepted them.



